Montgomery announces winners of Volunteer of the Year Awards

The Village of Montgomery announced the winners of the inaugural Volunteer of the Year Awards at the board meeting Monday, June 10.

Village President Matt Brolley and board members gathered at a reception for the award winners, followed by a presentation of awards, according to a news release from the village.

The award recognition follows a month-long public nomination period in which community members could nominate and recognize a person or group, according to the release.

Volunteer of the Year Award Winners:

Nonprofit Organization Impact

Special Stars, Inc.

Special Stars, Inc. is honored for its mission to provide therapeutic movement through physical activity while fostering an inclusive environment for individuals with physical, cognitive and social differences. Held at Stephanie’s Academy of Dance on Cornell Avenue in Montgomery, their classes serve over 75 families in the area. Volunteers Stephanie Clay, Tania Pope and Kayla Lindow have been nominated for supporting these families and organizing sensory-friendly events such as Easter Bunny and Santa visits.

Active Adult Impact

Patti Bulat

Patti Bulat is recognized for her commitment to the senior lunch program. As a longtime Montgomery resident, Bulat has been integral to the program’s success by arriving early to prepare coffee, setting up buffet tables, assisting in serving attendees and staying afterward to clean up. Bulat is also involved in the Beautification Committee and various village events.

Community Impact

Stacy Krutilla

Stacy Krutilla is celebrated for her significant contributions to the Rotary Club of Montgomery’s free food pantry project at Village Hall. A Montgomery resident, Krutilla stocks, donates food and hygiene products and restocks the pantry regularly.

Youth Impact

Steve & Marge Griest

Steve and Marge Griest are recognized for their outstanding service as co-presidents of the Oswego High School Band Booster program. For the past three years, they have coordinated funding for uniforms, new instruments, clinics and other resources benefiting Montgomery students. They were nominated by the school’s band director Kevin Schoenbach.

A special appreciation gathering was held before the Monday board meeting to honor and celebrate the winners.

For more information, visit montgomeryil.org.