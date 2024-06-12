Oswego police investigation leads to Wheeling man charged with sexual abuse against minor

Oswego police in May concluded a 15-month investigation into Roberto B. Huerta’s activities that began in February 2023. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

A Wheeling man has been charged with criminal sexual abuse for allegedly having sex with a minor, according to Oswego police.

Roberto B. Huerta, 29, is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department. On June 7, members of the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Huerta at his residence in Wheeling without incident.

Huerta allegedly had sexual conduct with a female – who was at least 13 years of age but under 17 years of age – in September and December 2022, according to the release. Huerta is alleged to have met the victim through a popular mobile app while posing as a 19-year-old man, according to the release.

In May, Oswego police concluded a 15-month investigation into Huerta’s activities that began in February 2023.

He was transported to Cook County Jail to await a pre-trial hearing.