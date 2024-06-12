Kendall Co. Sheriff: Juvenile charged after brawl in Boulder Hill injures several people

A male juvenile faces numerous charges, including mob action, following a large fight that broke out June 9 on Old Post Road in Boulder Hill.

About 12:17 p.m., deputies from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an altercation on Old Post Road involving an individual armed with a baseball bat threatening the residents of a nearby home, according to a release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived at the scene, the individual had left the area and could not be immediately located.

About 6:55 p.m. deputies were called back to the same location for reports of a large fight involving multiple people, according to the release. The individuals involved in the fight fled the scene prior to deputies arriving on the scene.

The sheriff’s office reports several people received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies were able to get a description of the vehicle involved in the incident, which was later located, according to the release.

According to the sheriff’s office, the fight appears to be related to the earlier incident. Along with mob action, the juvenile has been charged with robbery, aggravated battery and aggravated assault and is in custody at the Juvenile Justice Center.

The sheriff’s office stressed the fight involved people who knew each other and there is no known ongoing public threat.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office at 630-381-9TIP or by email at tips@kendallcountyil.gov. Individuals can also provide information and remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999.

The Oswego and Montgomery police departments and the Oswego Fire Protection District assisted the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.