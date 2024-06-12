Fire damages Kendall County apartment complex

No one was injured in a fire Tuesday night at an apartment complex in unincorporated Kendall County. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Three families have been displaced following a fire at an apartment complex in unincorporated Kendall County Tuesday night, June 11.

Just before 6 p.m., Ken-Com dispatchers received a 911 call for a smell of smoke inside a four-unit apartment complex in the 100 block of Harbor Drive and the sound of smoke detectors going off upstairs, according to a news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District.

Firefighters arriving on the scene noticed smoke coming from a second-floor apartment and found a fire in the back bedroom area of the apartment. A search of all four units confirmed all residents had evacuated the building, according to the release.

The fire was quickly extinguished, the release stated. There was minor smoke and water damage in the other three apartment units and the complex was deemed uninhabitable, according to the release.

The apartment where the fire occurred sustained approximately $150,000 in damage, according to the release. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Oswego Fire Protection District.

Station coverage was provided by Plainfield and Montgomery fire departments during the incident.