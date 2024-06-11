Bike Rack revising hours at Oswego location

The Bike Rack has two stores: one in Oswego, 57 Main St., and one in St. Charles, 2930 Campton Hills Road. (Provided by The Bike Rack)

The Bike Rack is changing hours of operation at its Oswego location, 57 Main St.

Effective immediately, the Oswego store will be closing on Wednesdays, and will be open Thursday through Monday until further notice, according to an email from the Bike Rack announcing the news.

The change was made “to better serve our customers and staff,” according to the email.

The company is looking to add members to its Oswego store team and said it hopes to be open seven days a week once fully staffed.

“Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to continuing to serve the Oswego community with The Bike Rack standard of service,” the company said in the email.

Hours at the Bike Rack’s St. Charles store, 2930 Campton Hills Road, will not change: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Sunday.