Take a walking tour of Montgomery’s local landmarks

Participants of the Historic Preservation Commission's walking tour around downtown Montgomery should meet guides outside of the Montgomery Village Hall at 200 N. River St. just before 10 a.m. (Provided by the Village of Montgomery)

Members of the Historic Preservation Commission will host a free walking tour that will immerse participants in the stories and landmarks that define the Village of Montgomery at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22,

Members of the commission will share information, anecdotes and historic photos of downtown landmarks such as Gray’s Mill, the former pop factory, Lyon Metal, Michaels Grocery Store, Montgomery Methodist Church, South Shore Inn and more in a walk around the blocks of River, Mill, Main and Webster streets. The approximate distance is a half mile, according to a news release from the village.

There is no advance registration for this event.

Residents and community members should meet guides outside of the Montgomery Village Hall at 200 N. River St. just before 10 a.m. for the tour, which will last about an hour, according to the release.

The Settler’s Cottage also will be open from 10 a.m. to noon for visitors to peek at items curated by the Historic Preservation Commission, according to the release.

For more information, contact hpc@ci.montgomery.il.us or visit montgomeryil.org.