Softball: Oswego junior Kiyah Chavez, Newark senior Kodi Rizzo lead Kendall County-area ICA All-Staters

Oswego's Kiyah Chavez (10) looks for the sign from the dugout during Class 4A Plainfield North Sectional final softball game between Wheaton North and Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local )

Junior catcher Kiyah Chavez of state finalist Oswego and senior pitcher Kodi Rizzo of sectional finalist Newark were among those Kendall County-area players selected to the Illinois Coaches Association All-State teams released this past weekend.

Chavez, who broke Oswego’s single-season hit record and helped lead the Panthers to third place in Class 4A in the program’s first state tournament appearance, was named to the Class 4A All-State first team. Rizzo was named to the Class 1A All-State first team.

Yorkville sophomore catcher Kayla Kersting, Yorkville senior first baseman Jensen Krantz, Oswego junior first baseman Rikka Ludvigson and Oswego East senior center fielder Finley Anderson were named to the Class 4A second team. Oswego East senior catcher Mary Kate Quaid, Oswego East junior outfielder Lundin Cornelius, Oswego sophomore pitcher Jaelynn Anthony and Oswego junior third baseman/pitcher Aubriella Garza.

In Class 3A, Plano junior infielder Lindsey Cocks was named to the All-State second team. In Class 2A, Sandwich senior infielder Johanna Freemon and junior pitcher/infielder Brooklyn Marks were both named to the second team.

In Class 1A, joining Rizzo was Newark senior catcher Dani Peshia and senior shortstop Ryan Williams on the second team and Yorkville Christian junior infielder/pitcher Grace Allgood, sophomore catcher/infielder Bridget Hooper and sophomore pitcher/catcher Emma Schleining and Newark junior Dottie Wood pitcher/infielder on the third team.