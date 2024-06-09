Yorkville Library invites children to read to therapy dog

Children read to Comet and his handler, both from the Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club, during Read With Rover at the Sugar Grove Library in March 2023. The Yorkville Public Library is hosting a Read to Paws program on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Children can come to the Yorkville Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, select a book and read to a furry friend.

All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization.

This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult, so it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers.

Those interested must register for their 15-minute time slot on the YPL website. Space is limited. If unable to attend, contact the library.

The library is located at 902 Game Farm Road.

For more information or to register for any events, go to yorkville.lib.il.us/.