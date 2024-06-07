Oswego’s Venue 1012 sees record crowd at Taylor Swift tribute concert

Joliet native Sammy Jo performed in front of a record crowd June 6 at Venue 1012 in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

A Taylor Swift tribute band brought the biggest crowd ever to Venue 1012 in Oswego Thursday night.

An estimated 3,500 people came to Venue 1012 to hear Sparks Fly – The Taylor Swift Experience. The band helped kick off the third full season of summer fun at the village of Oswego’s outdoor amphitheater, Venue 1012.

“This is our biggest crowd in three years,” said Oswego events manager Julie Hoffman. “We’re very excited about tonight.”

Owned and operated by the village of Oswego, Venue 1012 opened in August 2021. Plans for Venue 1012 started to take shape after local business owner Kevin Fialko donated a three-acre plot of land to the village. Venue 1012′s first full season was in 2022.

People were so excited about Thursday’s the show that they were waiting in line 40 minutes before Venue 1012 opened at 6 p.m.

“People kept coming in until probably 7:15 p.m.,” Hoffman said. “It’s a perfect way to kick off the season.”

An estimated 3,500 people came to Venue 1012 to hear Sparks Fly – The Taylor Swift Experience. The band helped kick off the third full season of summer fun at the village of Oswego’s outdoor amphitheater, Venue 1012. (Eric Schelkopf)

The show was one of four free concerts that will be presented as part of Venue 1012′s free Thursday night concert series. The Taylor Swift Experience featured the talents of Joliet native Sammy Jo.

Among those attending the show were Montgomery residents Kaitlyn Lay and Megan Breon. They both consider themselves Swifties.

“It was something that we could do together,” Lay said.

The two of them are longtime friends. Ironically, “Sparks Fly” is Lay’s favorite Swift song.

Joliet native Sammy Jo performed in front of a record crowd June 6 at Venue 1012 in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

“That was the first song she played the first time I saw her live,” Lay said. “So that one always has a special place in my heart.”

Lay is a big fan of Swift’s music.

“I love that she writes all of her own songs,” Lay said. “She’s just so hard working and driven. And I think it’s just a great way for a lot of people to bond over her music. She creates almost like a family atmosphere among her fans.”

She was pleased with Jo’s interpretation of Swift’s music.

“It sounds like she’s absolutely killing it,” Lay said.

Breon also admires Swift’s music.

“It’s really easy to relate to her music,” she said.

An estimated 3,500 people came to Venue 1012 June 6 to hear Sparks Fly – The Taylor Swift Experience. The band helped kick off the third full season of summer fun at the village of Oswego’s outdoor amphitheater, Venue 1012. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego native Rick Jacobsen, who is on the board of directors for the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce, was glad to see many familiar faces at the show.

“I saw someone today that I went to grade school, junior high and high school with,” Jacobsen said.

For more information about Venue 1012′s season and to buy tickets, go to venue1012.com.