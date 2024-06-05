Montgomery police offer awarded for life-saving actions

Montgomery Police Officer Bryan O'Neill stands with the Life Saving Award he was honored with at the May 13 Village Board Meeting for his courageous and selfless actions in saving an individual's life. (Provided by the Village of Montgomery)

Officer Bryan O’Neill of the Montgomery Police Department received the Life Saving Award at the May 13 Village Board Meeting for his courageous and selfless actions when he intervened to save a resident’s life.

“Officer O’Neill’s actions exemplify the highest standards of professionalism and compassion within law enforcement,” said Chief Phil Smith in a press release from the village. “He undoubtedly saved a life, and his actions reflect great credit upon himself and the Montgomery Police Department.”

Smith and Village President Matt Brolley presented the framed certificate to Officer O’Neill; his parents, siblings and fiancé were in the audience to witness this honor.