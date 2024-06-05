Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity to host Faith Build Breakfast

Ten volunteers from surrounding towns including Yorkville, Aurora, North Aurora, Batavia, Joliet and Winfield participated in the fifth annual Women Build by Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity in 2022. (photo provided by Al Benson)

Aurora area religious leaders are invited to learn about Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity’s Faith Build.

A free informational breakfast will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at Genesis Community Church, 1300 S. Broadway Road in Montgomery. Habitat offices are co-located at the church.

Pastors, deacons, mission leaders and other faith leaders are invited, according to a news release from Fox Valley Habitat.

Habitat officials will discuss how area faith groups can support Habitat Green Freedom, the nonprofit’s 2024 Faith Build on Aurora’s west side.

The 17-home subdivision will feature net-zero-energy homes, including four Faith Build homes. Construction recently started on the subdivision, according to the release.

For breakfast reservations or more information, call 630-859-3333 or visit foxvalleyhabitat.org.