Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity to host Faith Build Breakfast

Aurora area religious leaders are invited to learn about Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity’s Faith Build.
A free informational breakfast will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at Genesis Community Church, 1300 S. Broadway Road in Montgomery. Habitat offices are co-located at the church.
Pastors, deacons, mission leaders and other faith leaders are invited, according to a news release from Fox Valley Habitat.
Habitat officials will discuss how area faith groups can support Habitat Green Freedom, the nonprofit’s 2024 Faith Build on Aurora’s west side.
The 17-home subdivision will feature net-zero-energy homes, including four Faith Build homes. Construction recently started on the subdivision, according to the release.
For breakfast reservations or more information, call 630-859-3333 or visit foxvalleyhabitat.org.