Hundreds of cicadas fill the trees at the IHSA State Championship on Saturday, May 25, 2024 in Charleston. Hoover Forest Preserve in Yorkville is holding an open-house-style family event that will include games, activities and, of course, cicadas. (Gary Middendorf)

Kendall County Forest Preserve District will present a cicada-related event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville.

This is a free, open-house-style event that will include games, activities and, of course, cicadas. A donation of $5 is recommended. All ages are welcome. This is described as a perfect event for families and nature lovers. For information, visit kendallforest.com/pdf/Cicada-Surge-Flyer.pdf.