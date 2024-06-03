Kendall County veteran groups to host benefit events in June

Plano American Legion member Dave Hulne (left) plays “Taps” in memory of the veterans who lost their lives at Plano's Memorial Day Ceremony that took place 10:30 a.m. May 27 at Veterans Walkway and Little Rock Cemetery. Plano Mayor and Sons of the American Legion member Mike Rennels, Plano American Legion Auxiliary member Linda Hulne and Plano American Legion Post #395 Commander Gary Fruland laid wreaths in memory of veterans. (Provided by Plano American Legion Post #395)

Plano American Legion Post 395 held Memorial Day ceremonies on May 27 at Veterans Walkway (Illinois Route 34 and Center Street) and Little Rock Cemetery (North Center Street), honoring and remembering veterans.

Wreaths were placed on the memorial by the Plano American Legion, Auxiliary and SAL Officers, and the Post Honor Guard performed an honor salute with rifles and play taps.

The legion will host line dancing from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 510 E. Dearborn St. in Plano.

Donations are $5 and beginners are welcome.

For more information, call Tammi at 330-714-6966.

The Sandwich VFW Post #1486 will sponsor a pork chop dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at 713 S. Main St.

Donations for the dinner are $15 for a two-pork chop dinner which goes to local veterans. This dinner is dine in or drive-thru.