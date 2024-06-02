Plano Library to hold book clubs, classes, exclusive events and more this summer

Lucy Gardner of Sandwich works on a crochet project during a session of the Knit and Crochet Group at the Plano Community Library District. The library's Knit and Crochet Group will continue throughout summer 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

Plano Community Library District events happening this summer:

All ages

Summer Reading Program - Adventure Begins At Your Library: Starting Sunday, June 1, and ending Wednesday, July 31, reading enthusiasts can earn prizes based on how much they read. Participants will get a reading log to take home and earn a prize after six hours of reading or listening time. The more participants read, the higher their chances will be to receive prizes. Weekly trivia questions will also be available for another chance to win a prize.

Adult programs

Call 630-552-2009 to register for Adult Programs.

Community Diaper Drive: Starting Sunday, June 1, and ending Sunday, June 29, community members can donate a package of unopened wipes or diapers to help keep children in need healthy. Diapers sizes 5-7 are needed most. The Diaper Closet distributes free diapers year-round at their location, 205 W. College St., at Sandwich Church of the Nazarene. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. There are no eligibility requirements to receive diapers.

New Life for Old Bags: From 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 8, participants can help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless in the library’s Meeting Room. For more information, contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

Painting with Petite Palette - Lost in Paradise: From 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, an artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting in the library’s Meeting Room. Each month will feature a different painting which will be announced closer to the class date. This event is open to high school students and adults. There is a $15 fee for each class that must be paid at the time of registration.

Homeschool Families Meetup: From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, June 11 and 25, parents who homeschool can come to the library’s Meeting Room to meet other homeschool families. Children and teens are welcome too. Toys and games will be in the room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together. No registration required.

Technology Help Desk: From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, tech expert Steve Goodwin will be available to answer questions regarding computers, cell phones, tablets or e-readers in the library’s upper level. From noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, tech expert Joshua Carlson will be available. Attendees are recommended to bring their devices for the best experience. No registration required.

The World of Chocolate: From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, Andie Groff, a Chocolatier from the Chocolate Shoppe in Plano, will discuss the history of chocolate, where it’s grown and how it’s made in the library’s Meeting Room. Attendees will get to sample a variety of chocolates from around the world. This event is open to high school students and adults. A $5.00 fee must be paid at the time of registration. The registration deadline is Monday, June 10. Call 630-552-2009 to register.

Writers’ Group: From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, June 13 and 27, adults and high school students can meet via Zoom or in the library’s Meeting Room to discuss writing. No registration required. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

Senator Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours: From 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, a representative from Senator Sue Rezin’s office will be at the library to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state or government agency or program. No registration required.

Card Making Class - Enjoy the Ride Cards: From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, Jennifer Boring will teach attendees how to make five handmade cards in the library’s Meeting Room. All supplies will be provided, including envelopes. This event is open to adults, high school students and children 10 and older accompanied by an adult. A $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2009 to register.

Book Club: From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, “Sunflower Sisters” by Martha Hall Kelly will be discussed in the library’s Meeting Room. This group reads a variety of genres. New members are welcome. No registration required.

Local Author Fair: From 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 27, Plano Library will hold an event in which local authors can come together. Attendees can enjoy author readings and short talks. More than 10 authors will showcase their work. Discussions with the authors are permitted. Books will be available for purchase and refreshments will be served.

Soap Making 101: From 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 29, Soapy Roads of Lombard will provide an introduction to natural soap-making in the library’s Meeting Room. This program features a make-your-own melt-and-pour soap bar using all natural ingredients and zero waste. This event is open to adults. A $5.00 fee must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2009 to register.

Blood Drive: From 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, the library will host a blood drive in the Meeting Room. To schedule a donation, sign up at the library or online at versiti.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

Knit & Crochet Group (via Zoom): From 10 a.m. to noon every Thursday, this informal group works on projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website at planolibrary.info.

Knit & Crochet Group (In person): From 4 to 6 p.m. every Friday, crochet artist Karen Perez will lead this group in the library’s Lower Level Meeting Room. Attendees can come knit and crochet with others, or come learn how to crochet. Limited supplies will be provided. The group is open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Kid programs

Pizza and Pages (For sixth through ninth graders): From 5 to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, attendees can discuss the meeting’s book and enjoy pizza in the library’s Meeting Room. Registration required.

Create Art with Petite Palette - Sleepy Sloth: From 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, an artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting in the library’s Meeting Room. Attendees will leave with a completed work of art. This event is for independent students ages 6-12. There is a $5.00 fee for each class that must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Bookworms: From 5 to 5:45 p.m. Monday, June 10, students entering grades first through fourth can enjoy a healthy snack, crafts and book talk in the library’s Kids’ Program Room. Next meeting’s book will also be picked out. This program is for everyone—those who love to hear stories, those who are beginning to read and those who are independent readers. Registration required. Registration for each program is separate, another program is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 5.

Magic Show with Gary Kantor: From 6 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, Gary Kantor will perform a magic show packed with vanishing acts, mind-reading tricks and fun for the whole family in the library’s Meeting Room. This event is for children ages 3 and up. Children ages 3-6 must be with an adult. Registration required.

Storybook Yoga: From 10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, certified yoga instructor Karen Sterioti will lead a yoga class based on a children’s book in the library’s Meeting Room. The class will include breath work, playful yoga poses, songs, games and a story. Attendees can bring a yoga mat or use one provided. This event is for children ages 3-6 with an adult. Registration required.

Chicken Storytime: From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 15, or Saturday, July 20, attendees can listen to chicken stories and meet silkie chickens in the library’s Meeting Room. Suzanne Waldrop, owner of the silkies, will answer questions about taking care of chickens. Attendees will have a chance to pet the chickens. This event is for children ages 3-12. Children under age 6 must come with an adult. Registration required.

Preschool Storytime: From 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. Mondays, June 17 and 24 and July 1, 8 and 15, independent children ages 3-5 can listen to stories and music and complete movement activities and a simple craft. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library while children are in the Kids’ Program Room. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Rhyme Time: On Wednesdays, June 19 and 26 and July 3, 10 and 17, the library will host a lapsit storytime with action rhymes, a simple story, finger plays, movement activities, parent-child reading time and songs. This group is for babies to age three accompanied by an adult. Adult participation is important. The group takes place in the library’s Kids’ Program Room.

Two sessions of this group are available. One takes place from 10:30 to 11 a.m., and the other from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Call 630-552-2025 to register. Sessions must be registered separately.

Plano Community District Library is located at 15 W. North St. More information on events can be found at planolibrary.info/events/month/2024-04/.