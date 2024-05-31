May 31, 2024
Shaw Local
Hop on a bus and get a tour of Oswego’s history on Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network
Little White School Museum and the Oswegoland Heritage Association will host "Talking Oswego History with Roger and Dennis" at noon Saturday, April 13, at the museum. Two Oswego natives, Dennis Figgins and Museum Director Roger Matile, will informally chat with audience members and discuss all things related to Oswego’s recent history of growth and its consequences.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego (Photo provided by Little White School Museum)

The Oswegoland Heritage Association and Oswegoland Park District will offer an Oswego History Tour beginning and ending at the Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego, on Saturday, June 1.

The tour begins at noon.

The tour will be taken on a bus and will traverse what once was the industrial sector of Oswego from 1840 to 1910. It will last about an hour. Preregistration is required. Ticket prices range from $7 to $10. For more information, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org/event/oswego-history-tour-industrial-sector-2.