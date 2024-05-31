Hop on a bus and get a tour of Oswego’s history on Saturday

The Oswegoland Heritage Association and Oswegoland Park District will offer an Oswego History Tour beginning and ending at the Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego, on Saturday, June 1.

The tour begins at noon.

The tour will be taken on a bus and will traverse what once was the industrial sector of Oswego from 1840 to 1910. It will last about an hour. Preregistration is required. Ticket prices range from $7 to $10. For more information, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org/event/oswego-history-tour-industrial-sector-2.