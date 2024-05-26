Oswego elementary students recognized for empathy and kindness with Dr. Lindsay Allen Award

During the 2022-23 school year, the Dr. Lindsay Allen Award was established at Oswego School District 308 to honor the memory of Allen, who died unexpectedly on July 27, 2022.

Allen served in various roles at Oswego School District 308, including director of elementary education from 2018-22, Southbury Elementary School principal from 2010-18 and Southbury Elementary assistant principal from 2008-10.

During her tenure with the district, she was a valued and respected leader, colleague and friend to the entire District 308 community, according to a news release from District 308.

The award was established as an annual end-of-year award that recognizes one student at each of the Oswego elementary schools who, Allen, demonstrates empathy, kindness, collaboration, an understanding of the importance of praising the work of others, joy and curiosity, according to the release.

The 2023-24 recipients of the Dr. Lindsay Allen Award from each of the elementary schools are:

Boulder Hill, Axel Luna

Churchill Hill, Camden Wiencek

Fox Chase, Sam Abel

Grande Park, Nathan Boor

Homestead, Clara Dicken

Hunt Club, Brisa Delgado

Long Beach, Scarlett Schmehl

Lakewood Creek, Autumn Grady

Old Post, Nathan & Neiman Jamison

Prairie Point, Kaylin Hillgoth

Southbury, Harper Stith

The Wheatlands, Maya Mayweather

Wolf’s Crossing, Abby Diminik

Allen practiced, believed and was often heard saying, “Culture is what you allow, and people who feel appreciated will always do more than expected,” according to the release.

She embodied the spirit and soul of not just an educator, a leader or seeker of knowledge and truth; she embodied what it means to be kind and how to love others, according to the release.

In remembrance of Allen, a tree, wind chime and plaque can be found at the entrance to the District Administration Center. In addition, Southbury Elementary, Old Post Elementary and Lakewood Creek Elementary all have hand-painted book benches located inside their buildings.