Cornish retires as Oswego Fire Protection District chief

Oswego Fire Protection District Fire Chief John Cornish recently stepped down as fire chief after serving more than 20 years with the district.

“We would like to thank Chief John Cornish for his many years of faithful and dedicated service to our department and the community,” stated a news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District.

He remains a member of the district as he awaits a determination on his pension application, according to the release.

Cornish started his service with the district in 2002. Starting as a firefighter/paramedic, he climbed through the ranks to become fire chief in June 2021.

Deputy Chief Joshua Flanders has been promoted to fire chief.

“As the newly appointed chief, he will lead the department forward with courage, compassion and commitment,” the release stated.