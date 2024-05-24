Here’s what’s going on in Kendall County for Memorial Day 2024

The Plano American Legion Post 395 will conduct a ceremony similar to its 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony where wreaths were placed to honor veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice for Memorial Day 2024. (Provided by Plano American Legion Post 395)

Several ceremonies, parades and events are planned throughout Kendall County on Memorial Day. Here is what each municipality will be doing to honor the occasion and remember the fallen:

American Legion Memorial Day Parade: At 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, Oswego American Legion Post 675 will hold a Memorial Day Parade to honor fallen veterans. The parade route will be Old Traughber to Polk Street to Jackson Street to Jefferson Street, crossing Route 34 to Main Street, and passing the Veterans Memorial to the cemetery for the Memorial Service. For more information, visit content.govdelivery.com/accounts/ILOSWEGO/bulletins/39ce2c4.

American Legion Memorial Day Ceremony: At 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, the Plano American Legion Post 395 will lead the Memorial Day Ceremonies at the Veterans Memorial at Route 34 and Center Street. Plano Mayor, Mike Rennels, will read any new names for the Veterans Memorial Walkway in the park. The Plano American Legion, Auxiliary and SAL Officers will place wreaths at the Memorial, and the Post Honor Guard will perform an Honor Salute with rifles and play taps.

The Post Honor Guard will then lead a parade up Center Street to Little Rock Cemetery for the 11 a.m. ceremony services. Plano High School Marching Band will march and play along the route. The Plano Middle School and Emily G. Johns Bands will be at the cemetery and provide additional music. Boy Scout Troop 71 and Cub Scout Pack #317 will participate in both ceremonies and walk in the parade.

All veterans and nonveterans are welcome to participate in the parade and the ceremonies.

Contact Jim Hill on (847) 417-9861 with questions.

Memorial Day Ceremony: Through Lewis P. Schultz VFW Post 1486, the schedule for Sandwich Memorial Day Services are as follows:

9:30 a.m. at Pine Mound Cemetery, LaSalle County.

10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, Sandwich.

10:30 a.m. at Oakridge Cemetery, Sandwich.

10:55 a.m. at Oak Mound Cemetery, Somonauk Township.

11:20 a.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery, Sandwich.

11:40 a.m. at Pratt Road Cemetery, Sandwich.

Noon at VFW Post 1486 Memorial, Sandwich.

For more information, visit sandwichvfw.org/news.html.

Memorial Day Ceremony: At 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, the Yorkville American Legion Post 489 will host a Memorial Day Ceremony in Town Square Park, 301 N Bridge St. The ceremony will include the reading of names on the memorial in Yorkville Town Square, music by the Yorkville Middle School Band and speakers. For more information, visit yorkville.il.us/642/Memorial-Day-Ceremony.