Wolfs Crossing roundabout in Oswego to close for month

School District 308 Superintendent Andalib Khelghati tries out the new roundabout on Wolfs Crossing in Oswego that opened on Dec. 29, 2023. (Eric Schelkopf)

Starting Tuesday, the roundabout at Wolfs Crossing and Harvey Road in Oswego will be closed through the end of June in order to finish the first segment of the Wolfs Crossing improvement project.

While the roundabout is closed, the contractor will complete the final surface layer as well as do bike path and sidewalk improvements, landscaping and other punch list items.

Wolfs Crossing will be open to local traffic between Devoe Drive and Route 30, east of Harvey Road. Motorists are asked to follow the detour and use caution in the construction zone.

As part of a $10.7 million project to improve safety and ease traffic congestion, Wolfs Crossing was widened to four lanes from Harvey Road to Devoe Drive and the four-way intersection at Wolfs Crossing and Harvey Road was replaced with Oswego’s first roundabout.

A new water main also was installed from Fifth Street to Devoe Drive to improve water pressure on the village’s east side. In 2014, planning began for improvements to Wolfs Crossing through the formation of the Wolf Corridor Advisory Team.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony held before the opening of the roundabout in December 2023, Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman stressed the improvements will help make Wolfs Crossing safer.

“The expansion of this road is more than just additional lanes, it’s a promise for a smoother, safer and more efficient travel experience for our residents, businesses and visitors,” he said. “It’s a step toward reducing the time we spend in traffic and increasing the time that we spend with our families and enjoying all the amenities that our amazing town has to offer.”

He added that improved traffic flow will also reduce vehicle emissions, contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment.

The village’s portion of Wolfs Crossing spans from east of Route 30 to its junction at Routes 34 and 71, about 4.5 miles. Officials said the expansion project will be completed in segments to maximize the use of available state and federal funds to support the project.

The second segment of the project will be improvements at Wolfs Crossing and Douglas Road.

More information about the project can be found at bit.ly/WolfsCrossing.