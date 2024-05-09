The Sons of the American Legion of Plano hosting Breakfast Buffet on Mother’s Day

The Mother's Day buffet will include scrambled eggs, egg casserole, potatoes, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles and made-to-order omelets.. (Shaw Media)

The Sons of the American Legion of Plano Post 395 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 8 to 11 a.m. on Mother’s Day, Sunday.

Breakfast will be served at the American Legion Post located at 510 E. Dearborn St. in Plano. The event is open to the public and all are invited.

This will be the Plano Sons of the American Legion’s last breakfast of the season.

The buffet will include scrambled eggs, egg casserole, potatoes, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles and made-to-order omelets.

Enjoy an affordable all-you-can eat breakfast buffet this Mother’s Day and help the Sons of the American Legion raise funds to assist and honor local veterans.