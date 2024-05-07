Yorkville state Rep. Davis weighs in on DCFS Startup Fund Program

In response to the implementation of the Startup Fund Program by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, state Rep. Jed Davis, R-Yorkville, released the following statement:

“The Startup Fund Program is a huge step towards supporting foster parents in Illinois,” Davis said in a news release. “This program provides preloaded VISA cards to foster parents, helping pay for essentials like bedding, clothing, school supplies, and more. These essentials are critical to supporting a seamless transition for youth entering DCFS care.”

This program is based on House Bill 2995, which was filed by Davis last year and unanimously passed the House.

That bill provides that foster parents have a right to receive an initial payment of $480 per child to be made within 24 hours of a permanent placement. It also provides that if the final monthly payment for a child amounts to $480 or more, the amount of $480 shall be deducted from the final monthly payment.

House Bill 2995 also provides that if the final monthly payment amounts to less than $480, the final monthly payment shall not be made.

“Foster parents spend hundreds of dollars upfront as youth generally arrive with very little,” Davis said in the release. “This reality creates financial stress for existing foster parents and sadly barriers to recruiting new foster parents.”

Davis concluded in the release, “House Bill 2995 was the catalyst for the Startup Fund Program. Hats off to the DCFS staff in Springfield who made me a promise to implement the premise of that bill and actually delivered on that promise. Together, we created statewide change without passing another bill. It’s a huge win for foster families and youth in care, proving DCFS values both, but ultimately benefiting our state’s most valuable assets, our youth. Thank you to the new DCFS Director, Heidi Mueller, as well for proving the Department is moving in a positive direction.”

For more information about Davis, visit RepJedDavis.com.