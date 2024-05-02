Girls track and field: Taylor McClain, Plainfield North race to first SPC outdoor title since 2010

PLAINFIELD – Taylor McClain let out a joyous scream in the corner of the track after her last race that only a small group of friends could hear.

The Plainfield North junior let her fast feet do the talking most of the night. Nobody could miss that.

McClain anchored two of the Tigers’ four relay wins, in the 4x100 and 4x200, and capped off a spectacular night on the track by running away from the field in the 200-meter dash. Plainfield North swept the relays and won six total events on the track to match its indoor conference title by capturing the program’s first Southwest Prairie Conference outdoor championship since 2010 on Wednesday at Plainfield East.

McClain was a toddler the last time that happened. Freshman teammate Marlie Czarniewski, who won the 3,200 and was second in the 1,600, was barely alive.

“I just found that out the other day about conference. It’s crazy, to get that now,” McClain said. “We do what we can do.”

PN TIGERS ARE 2024 SPC CHAMPIONS

Plainfield North scored 104 points, with Minooka (76) second, followed by Joliet West (70), defending conference champ Oswego East (68) and Yorkville (51).

McClain, part of three state relays last year, started her evening by anchoring the 4x100 relay preceded by Alex Eydenberg, Kaiya Bradshaw and Aniya Poindexter that won in 48.35 seconds. The same foursome came back to take the 4x200 relay in 1:41.13, a school record and the fourth-fastest time in the state.

Like the 4x200, McClain left the field in her dust in crossing the finish in 24.77, a personal record and seventh-fastest in the state.

“My teammates definitely pulled out for that relay, showed what we can do,” McClain said. “When I hear footsteps near me, that’s my signal that it’s time to go.”

Plainfield North’s 4x800 relay of Elsie Czarniewski, Kaitlyn Ward, Lindsey Wenz, Tessa Russo also broke the school record with a time of 9:31.28, second-fastest in the state, Marlie Czarniewski won the 3,200 in 11:28.90 and the 4x400 relay of Lauren Dellangelo, Poindexter, Russo and Wenz won in 3:58.41, third-fastest in the state.

Plainfield South senior Jahnel Bowman put on a personal show both in the jumps and on the track.

Before taking second in the 200, the tall Bowman used her long strides to glide to a win in the 400 in 58.47 seconds.

“Everybody says I looked relaxed when I’m running, like I’m jogging apparently,” Bowman said. “I feel good. I feel I could have done better at the finish but it was a good race for me.”

It was a surprisingly great night in the long jump.

Back issues have held Bowman out of the long jump and triple jump throughout outdoor season, but the returning state qualifier in her final long jump Wednesday went 5.71 meters (18 feet, 8.75 feet) for the fourth-best mark in the state.

Bowman also won the triple, leaping 11.66 meters.

“I’m surprised,” Bowman said when told of her long jump state placement. “I needed to take a break from jumping, my back started to hurt a little bit so I just did relays and stuff. But now that we’re getting closer to sectionals I’m getting back in shape and back into a regular routine. At first I thought that jump was a foul, and then they said 5.7, I was like that is good. That’s great actually.”

Yorkville junior Courtney Clabough, even without her best marks, swept the throwing competitions for the third straight year at conference.

Clabough won the shot with a mark of 11.33 meters, and the discus with an effort of 37.15 meters.

“It definitely feels really good to win both,” Clabough said. “I’m proud of my discus and hopeful for what is to come with that in the next few weeks. The shot could improve a bit and hoping to see bigger numbers in sectionals.

“The flight on my discus was really good, felt like I was getting a decent whip on it. With my technique improving I’m thinking I can get some bigger numbers. I felt like I was lacking pop in my shot, I’m hoping to be more explosive and stronger. Technique felt good. Overall a double win, happy with that.”

Oswego East senior Hailey Soriaga

Joliet West senior Janellisa Oceguera nearly pulled off a double win on the track. She won the 800 in 2:17.77 and after a brief break came back and took second to Bowman in the 400 in 58.99.

“It’s a mental thing for sure, doing that double,” Oceguera said. “I ran with [Bowman] in club so I know her. It’s kind of a just see how close I can get to her.”

Nobody was close to Oceguera in the 800. Sporting a gold chain around her neck with the name “Milo” – her dog – Oceguera led from start to finish and expanded the lead at the end.

“My goal was to keep it pretty conservative the first lap,” Oceguara said, “and then go dominate.”

Oswego East’s Hailey Soriaga, eighth at state pole vault last year, won the event with an effort of 3.56 meters. And the Wisconsin-Milwaukee commit was just glad to get the competition on a perfect day.

She hasn’t been able to jump at school because “the area is messed up,” one invite was canceled, another meet it was raining. A fourth, at Neuqua Valley was in a 20 mile per hour tail wind.

“Pretty strong crosswind today, I was worried, almost missed the bar during warmups,” Soriaga said. “I came in at 10 feet, 9, cleared 10-9, then went to 11-3, wind call, had three misses, made 11-9. I just want to PR. I got 12 feet in practice one time but that doesn’t count.”

Other winners included Plainfield East’s Courtney McDonald in the 100 (12.29), Minooka’s Maya Ledesma in the 1,600 (5:10.29), Oswego East’s Layla Brisbon in the 100 hurdles (16.12), Oswego’s Lauren Broome in the 300 hurdles (47.65) and Plainfield Central’s Vanessa Obeng in the high jump (1.52 meters).