Oswego’s Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club to hold plant sale in May

The Hilltop Gardeners Club will host two events in May. (photo provided by the Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club )

Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club has two events coming to Oswego the week of May 5.

Hilltop’s next informational meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at the Oswego Public Library located at 32 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Oswego.

The program “Tree Care Q and A” will be presented by David Brucker from Davey Tree Expert Company at the meeting.

Brucker has been a certified arborist for 30 years and will share information concerning regional climate conditions and tree health. Attendees should bring questions, according to a news release from the club.

Social time will take place from 9 to 9:30 a.m. then the program itself will start.

This is a free event and all ages are welcome.

For more information, call Debbie at 630-217-2943 or Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club on Facebook.

The 58th annual fundraiser plant sale for the Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Fox Bend Golf Course located at 3516 Route 34 in Oswego inside of the large event tent.

Plants for sale will include sun and shade perennials, native plants and vegetables and herbs, according to the release.

The plant sale is the club’s only fundraiser and the proceeds are used on many beautification projects in the area and on educational opportunities for the surrounding communities, according to the release.

For more information about the sale or the garden club email Ronda at rondasavon@comcast.net or visit the Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club Facebook page.