Nate Harris’ walk-off homer caps Yorkville rally from 7 runs down: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup:

BASEBALL

Yorkville 8, Minooka 7

The Foxes (12-6, 4-0) stormed back from a seven-run deficit to beat the Indians on Nate Harris’ walk-off home run. Aaron Klemm hit a three-run homer in the fourth to start the comeback and Kameron Yearsley followed with a three-run homer in the fifth. Preston Regnier threw 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.

Plano 13, Harvard 12

Kaden Aguirre was 3 for 4 with two doubles and five RBIs, Rylan Aguirre was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Jake Decker was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs for visiting Plano (15-7, 7-2), who built as 10-2 lead after four innings and held off a late Harvard rally.

Jason Phillips closed out the game with bases loaded and no one out, as he struck out the next two batters, and got a fly out to preserve the win for Plano.

Sandwich 6, Woodstock North 5 (8 innings)

Tyler Lissman was 3 for 3 with a double, run scored and two RBIs, and the Indians (10-7, 6-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to force extra innings and one in the eighth to win it. Jeffrey Ashley was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Nick Michalek struck out two in three innings of shutout relief.

West Aurora 5, Oswego 0

Jake Niedzwiedz pitched a complete-game three-hitter with eight strikeouts for West Aurora in Oswego. Drake Dunnett had a double for Oswego. Brogan Mello struck out four and went the distance for Oswego.

SOFTBALL

Yorkville 13, Plainfield Central 2

Ellie Fox was 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs, Alivia Lathen had two hits with a homer and two RBIs and Brooke Ekwinski was 2 for 2 with a double for Yorkville (10-9, 3-3). Sarah Carlson gave up two earned runs over five innings.

Aurora Central Catholic 4, Yorkville Christian 3

Grace Allgood struck out eight and allowed just one hit, but the Mustangs were hurt by seven errors. Allgood was also 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Bridget Hooper 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI.

Woodstock North 5, Plano 4