Ellie Fox, Yorkville softball shut out Plainfield North: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

SOFTBALL

Yorkville 4, Plainfield North 0

Ellie Fox struck out four and allowed three hits over five innings, and Jensen Krantz was 3 for 3 with two RBIs as the Foxes (9-8, 2-3) won the shortened game. Regan Bishop had two RBIs and Johanna Pavlak sparked a three-run fifth.

BASEBALL

Wilmington 6, Sandwich 2

Wilmington scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to break a 2-2 tie and went on to the nonconference win. Quinn Rome homered and Nick Michalek had a double for Sandwich (9-7) in the loss.

BOYS TENNIS

Yorkville 5, Plainfield South 2

The Foxes improved to 5-3 in dual meets this year, with No. 1 and No. 2 singles players Grady Phililps and Alejandro Ayala both winning matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores.

Yorkville JV 4, Plainfield South 3