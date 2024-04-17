United Church of Sandwich holding pork chop dinner

The United Church of Sandwich will be hosting its annual Pork Chop BBQ Drive Thru from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 28. (photo provided )

The United Church of Sandwich, 512 Lions Road, Sandwich will be hosting its annual Pork Chop BBQ Drive Thru from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28.

The meal includes two (Art’s) pork chops, baked beans, coleslaw, applesauce and a roll for $16.

Six free pies will be given to presale ticket buyers. So get your tickets early.

UCS Master Grillers Ron Henrich, Matt Olson and their crew will be grilling up the pork chops.

Tickets may be bought from United Church of Sandwich members. For information, contact the the UCS Office, 512 Lions Road, 815-786-9243; or Balloons Aloft, 704 E. Church St., 815-786-6226.