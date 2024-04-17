Oswego, Yorkville baseball clinch series wins: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup:

BASEBALL

Oswego 2, Plainfield North 1

Noah Mottet allowed one run on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts over five innings, and Hayden Bowman struck out five over two innings of no-hit relief for the visiting Panthers (10-5-1, 2-0 SPC West), who won the first two games of the three-game series. Offensively, Easton Ruby was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Yorkville 15, West Aurora 3

Nate Harris was 3 for 5 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, Daniel Rodriguez was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored and Kameron Yearsley 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored for the Foxes (10-5, 2-0 SPC West), who put up 15 runs for the second straight day in clinching the series win. Yearsley also struck out four in 3 1/3 innings of relief.

SOFTBALL

Woodstock North 6, Sandwich 5

Woodstock North hit a two-run home run with two out in the top of the 10th and held on for the KRC win. Kayden Corneils hit an inside-the-park home run and had three RBIs and two runs scored and Johanna Freemon was 2 for 5 with an RBI for Sandwich.

BOYS TENNIS

Plainfield Central 6, Yorkville JV 1