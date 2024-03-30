Yorkville center to host program that helps seniors with memory, engagement

WITS WORKOUT is coming to Senior Services Associates in Yorkville from April 3 to June 21. Classes will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays through these dates.

This free program engages seniors both intellectually and socially. Each lesson centers around a training component including memory, recall, forgetfulness, focus and attention.

Registration is encouraged but not required. Attendees are encouraged to join at the first session beginning Wednesday, April 3.

Classes will take place at 908 Game Farm Road in Yorkville.

Additional questions can be directed to Amy Cummings at 630-553-5777 or acummings@seniorservicesassoc.org.