Oswego high school senior wins National Honors Society scholarship

Oswego High School senior Jensen Coonradt is one of the 25 winners for National Honors Society’s top scholarships out of 17,000 applicants. He is also a finalist for the $25,000 scholarship.

Coonradt is the founder of a STEM club and debate club at their school. Through the STEM club, Coonradt brought together a diverse group of entrepreneurial students to solve community problems.

For example, club members developed a backpack concept integrating ultrasonics and neuroplasticity to aid visually impaired navigation. The invention propelled the club to the national finals of the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Challenge, winning $65,000 for their school and facilitating the establishment of a student makerspace.

Coonradt also leads engineering classes, creates STEM kits for underserved students and presents about robotics at community events.

“Jensen has gone above and beyond to excel academically and lift up their community through selfless service and leadership,” said NASSP CEO Ronn Nozoe in a news release. “Their actions today exemplify the incredible leader they are, and I can’t wait to see what Jensen accomplishes.”

Coonradt is passionate about community service and environmental activism, distributing over 8,340 native plant seeds through their nonprofit Seeds of Hope.

He hopes to pursue engineering in college to continue changing the world for the better, one invention at a time.

“I am so proud that the NHS Scholarship could see my passion and dedication to expanding access to STEM education and using innovation to change our world, one invention at a time,” Coonradt said in a news release. “I believe more students need to know about this incredible opportunity, and am working to encourage others to apply for this scholarship in the future.”

The National Honor Society (NHS) is awarding $2 million in scholarships to 600 NHS students. The program is supported by NHS’s parent organization, the National Association of Secondary School Principals, which also administers the National Association of Student Councils.

The scholarships recognize students who exemplify the four pillars of NHS membership: scholarship, service, leadership and character. One national winner will receive $25,000 while four others will receive $10,625 for embodying each pillar at a gala on April 5. In addition, 20 finalists each earn $5,625 scholarships and 575 semifinalists receive $3,200 scholarships.