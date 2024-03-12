Kendall Food Pantry among local agencies getting boost with federal funds

Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, D-14, announced that $12,662,536 in Community Project Funding for local projects in Illinois’ 14th District has been finalized.

According to the news release from Underwood’s office, among those benefitting from the funds are projects in the Kendall County area.

Kendall County Food Pantry will get $763,500 to rehabilitate the pantry’s facility by making accessibility and energy efficiency improvements, allowing them to support more families struggling with food insecurity. The pantry’s flooring is currently an uneven surface made up of unsealed concrete that is difficult to walk on and poses a potential hazard, especially for those with mobility challenges, according to the release.

In addition to resurfacing the flooring, this project includes the installation of emergency pathway lighting and handicap entry doors. The project will boost energy efficiency through re-fixturing and installation of LED lighting, converting the facility to solar energy, and reducing air infiltration, according to the release.

The village of Newark will get $369,000 to fully rehabilitate and repaint Newark’s existing 50,000-gallon elevated water storage tank, including lead paint removal, containment, and disposal. The project will protect Newark residents and businesses from lead exposure and ensure they have access to a safe and reliable water supply, according to the release.

Safe Passage DeKalb, an organization that serves survivors of domestic, sexual, and dating violence as well as stalking and human trafficking, will receive $2,500,000 to construct a 24/7 emergency shelter. Over the past three years, the limited space in Safe Passage’s current facility has forced the organization to turn away hundreds of adults and children, according to the release.

The project will increase privacy and safety for survivors in the shelter; provide space for legal and medical advocacy, counseling, and case management services; expand capacity for support services offered to the children of domestic violence survivors; and improve ADA accessibility, according to the relesae. This project will allow Safe Passage to serve more DeKalb County-area survivors of violence and community members in need of emergency shelter and services.

The Aurora Interfaith Food Pantry will receive $650,000 for renovation and upgrades to the facility allowing the pantry to expand their operations, improve accessibility to their services, and help more families who are struggling with our food crisis,, according to the release.

The renovations will include the installation of an elevator to the second floor of the pantry; accessibility improvements throughout the facility; purchase and installation of outdoor LED signage; buildout of the second floor to include a meeting room, computer lab, and clothes closet; purchase of a commercial washer/dryer; and improvements to the kitchen, according to the release. This project will allow the food pantry to serve more families and help them better address the root causes of food insecurity, according to the release.