Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record for March

Compiled by Jeff Farren from the files of the Kendall County Record, 1864-present.

March 2019

A health scare concerning a mumps outbreak in Illinois had some local connections as three possible cases in Plano Schools were investigated. All three cases came back negative, according to county health officials.

March 2014

Dwight Baird won a three-way primary race for Kendall County Sheriff. Incumbent Debbie Gillette defeated her challenger for County Clerk.

March 2009

The Illinois Department of Transportation has begun buying property for the first leg of the Prairie Parkway expressway through Kendall County. Officials said they had already bought land for the Route 34 interchange.

March 2004

Site for the new Yorkville Post Office has been chosen, from 12 possibilities. It will be at the corner of Countryside Parkway and McHugh Road.

March 1999

Bids are being sought for the new Yorkville City Hall and Police Station to be built on Game Farm Road near the high school. It will be in front of the present Police Station, which is in the house formerly occupied by the Game Farm Superintendent. That building was slated to be torn down but was later purchased and moved. Current city administration offices are in the Kendall County Office Building.

March 1994

The Yorkville Wrestling Foxes celebrated their second straight dual meet State Championship.

March 1989

A special prosecutor was named to prosecute a Bristol Township official on felony theft charges. Missing funds are estimated at $58,500.

March 1984

City of Yorkville officials received mixed conclusions on Radium levels in the city water supply. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency says that 5.0 pico curies per liter is the limit. Yorkville’s tested at 5.6. Meanwhile Argonne National Laboratory says the limit should be more like 30 pico curies per liter. There is a wide band of communities in northern Illinois that are experiencing the problem of natural radiation in their deep wells, according to the EPA.

March 1979

The Kendall County Board has approved a new address system for rural areas. Properties will now be numbered by how far they are west and south of the northeast corner of the county.

March 1974

A committee was named to fund a new Yorkville School Superintendent after the School Board transferred present superintendent Charles G. Garrison to a newly-created post of assistant superintendent for business affairs.

March 1969

Work is progressing on the new bridge over the Fox River. Known locally as the “five-mile bridge”, it carries Fox River Drive over the water.

March 1964

Lies Chevrolet is leaving the old Valley Garage building at East Van Emmon and Heustis and moving to the former grocery store site at the northeast corner of Route 126 and Route 47.

March 1959

A break-in is being investigated at Hughes Super-Service station on Route 47. It is the only break-in reported in the city in the past 14 months.

March 1954

City water chairman James Price reports the city pumps are running 22 hours a day to keep up with demand. A second well is being drilled on village property south and east of Route 126 and 47, on the L. A. Hanson farm.

March 1949

A front page notice from States Attorney D. C. Mewhirter and Sheriff William Hayden: “Gambling in all forms in Kendall County has reached the place where it can no longer be considered a pastime. Please take notice that all complaints will be investigated and anyone found violating the gambling laws will be prosecuted.”

March 1944

The Kendall County Red Cross War Fund drive is on. County quota is $6,700.

March 1939

The Yorkville HS basketball team is the proud possessor of its first trophy after many years of campaigning. It all came about like this. The Foxes beat Geneva, Big Rock then Hinckley to win the District Tournament. They will play Naperville in the Aurora Regional.

March 1934

We had the pleasure to meet Yorkville’s new jeweler, Francis A. Hance. He hails from Elgin, has 10 years experience.

March 1929

The graders are coming hurrah, hurrah. The Duncan graders have started work on Route 47 south of town.

March 1924

William Bretthauer and Glen D. Palmer, members of Governor Small’s staff, were in Oswego explaining the governor’s programs.

March 1919

Never in the history of the Fox River Valley Railroad has a passenger had to pay more than 35 cents for transportation to Aurora until the new government-controlled railroad raised the rate to 42 cent to go 12 miles.

March 1914

The township high school was defeated 317 to 212 in a record-breaking turnout. Yorkville was the scene of one of the busiest Saturdays in its history and Bridge Street resemble State Street in Chicago.

March 1909

Mrs. Sarah Weeks of Newark has had new lights placed in her house and also George Evans is having some placed in his home. They are a nice light.

March 1904

Mr. Herbert, a brother in law of Miss Orrie Gillis died at his home in Chicago. He was the architect who built the courthouse in Yorkville, both the original building and the present one.

March 1899

Manager Justus Nading says the telephone lines are being extended to Millbrook, Millington and Newark.

March 1894

Newton Brothers have purchased the Cornell building and will shortly move their banking business, the Yorkville Bank, into it. (Later became Yorkville National Bank)

March 1889

We noticed a good many teams are busily engaged in hauling stone to lay the foundation for building an addition to the Plattville church, on the rear, for a lecture room and social purposes.

March 1884

Two freight trains collided between Millbrook and Millington. A brakeman was killed and the engineer is not expected to live. It was a fearful accident.

March 1879

John Habel has been appointed as the Yorkville police constable in place of Chris Weber, resigned. John is big enough to snatch a tramp baldheaded if he has got the nerve.

March 1874

The largest corncrib in the county, we venture to say, is the on situated on the street south of the railroad track in Plano and owned by M. C. Dewey. It is 336 feet long, eight feet wide and 14 feet high. And presently full of corn.

March 1869

The meeting called on Monday to incorporate the village of Yorkville was adjourned without organizing. There is a movement on foot to have another more general meeting in a few days. (Yorkville was incorporated July 8, 1873)