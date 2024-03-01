Yorkville American Legion hosts Knights of Columbus Friday fish fry

The Yorkville American Legion Post 489 and the Knights of Columbus Council #14463 will be hosting a Fish Fry at the Yorkville American Legion. (smpics/Getty Images)

The Yorkville American Legion Post 489 and the Knights of Columbus Council #14463 will be hosting a Fish Fry at the Yorkville American Legion, 9054 Rt. 34, on Friday March 1.

This will be an all you can eat buffet event from 4 to 7 p.m. featuring breaded fried cod, baked cod, fried shrimp and fried chicken tenders with coleslaw, french fries, mixed vegetables and rolls with butter. The menu pricing is $15 for adults, $12 for ages 5 to 12 and those under age 5 eat for free.

Carryout available for $16. Raffles will be held during the fish fry and the Legion Auxiliary will have desserts for sale.