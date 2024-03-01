February 29, 2024
Yorkville American Legion hosts Knights of Columbus Friday fish fry

By Shaw Local News Network
The Oglesby American Legion, 410 Clark St., will host it’s monthly fish fry 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 6.

The Yorkville American Legion Post 489 and the Knights of Columbus Council #14463 will be hosting a Fish Fry at the Yorkville American Legion. (smpics/Getty Images)

The Yorkville American Legion Post 489 and the Knights of Columbus Council #14463 will be hosting a Fish Fry at the Yorkville American Legion, 9054 Rt. 34, on Friday March 1.

This will be an all you can eat buffet event from 4 to 7 p.m. featuring breaded fried cod, baked cod, fried shrimp and fried chicken tenders with coleslaw, french fries, mixed vegetables and rolls with butter. The menu pricing is $15 for adults, $12 for ages 5 to 12 and those under age 5 eat for free.

Carryout available for $16. Raffles will be held during the fish fry and the Legion Auxiliary will have desserts for sale.