Sandwich chamber executive director stepping down

Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Yari Aguado will be stepping down from her post. Aguado started in the position last June. (Eric Schelkopf)

Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Yari Aguado will be stepping down from her post because of unforeseen personal circumstances.

Aguado started in the position last June. The Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce serves businesses in Sandwich as well as in neighboring communities, including Yorkville, Plano, Sycamore and DeKalb.

“It has been an honor to serve as the executive director of the Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce since June of 2023,” Aguado said in an email. “However, due to unforeseen personal circumstances, I’ve made the difficult decision to step down. While I’m sad to leave, I am confident that the Chamber’s talented Board of Directors will ensure a smooth transition. I remain deeply committed to the Sandwich community and wish the Chamber continued success in the future. I’m grateful for the warm welcome and support I’ve received, and I look forward to staying connected with the Sandwich Chamber.”

Aguado said she is proud of the progress “we’ve made together in supporting, educating, and promoting our local businesses.”

“From organizing successful events like our annual golf outing, Spooky Sandwich Trick-or-Treat Tour and Merry Little Sandwich Christmas to fostering powerful connections between businesses and the community, I’ve cherished every opportunity to make a positive impact,” she said in the email.

Aguado won’t be stepping down until after the chamber’s annual dinner on April 25. Bill Novicki, president of the chamber’s executive board, lauded her accomplishments.

“Yari was able to continue the mission of the Sandwich chamber by bringing businesses together and empowering them for growth and success,” Novicki said in an email. “Some of her accomplishments have included creating and launching the new SACC website, bringing in new chamber members, and working with the board on new policies and procedures. We have appreciated all Yari has done over her time and we wish her the best in her next chapter.”

He said the board will be reviewing the job description and posting the job position soon.