February 23, 2024
Montgomery man charged with having loaded stolen firearm following traffic stop

By Eric Schelkopf
Dominique T. Ruffin, 32, of Montgomery (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

A Montgomery man has been charged with allegedly possessing a loaded stolen firearm following a traffic stop by Oswego Police on Feb. 20.

Dominique T. Ruffin, 32, of Montgomery, was charged with three felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He also was charged with allegedly speeding in excess of 26 mph, possession of marijuana by a driver and expired registration.

About 1:37 p.m. Feb. 20, Oswego Police arrested Ruffin after he was stopped for driving 80 mph in a 45-mph zone, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

He was released on pre-trial status and is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. March 20, according to court records.