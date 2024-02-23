Montgomery man charged with having loaded stolen firearm following traffic stop

A Montgomery man has been charged with allegedly possessing a loaded stolen firearm following a traffic stop by Oswego Police on Feb. 20.

Dominique T. Ruffin, 32, of Montgomery, was charged with three felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He also was charged with allegedly speeding in excess of 26 mph, possession of marijuana by a driver and expired registration.

About 1:37 p.m. Feb. 20, Oswego Police arrested Ruffin after he was stopped for driving 80 mph in a 45-mph zone, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

He was released on pre-trial status and is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. March 20, according to court records.