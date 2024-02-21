Yorkville wrestling wins sectional, returns to state: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BOYS WRESTLING

Yorkville 37, Edwardsville 17

The Foxes won the sectional dual to advance to Team Dual state for the second consecutive season. The Foxes got wins from Liam Fenoglio, Daniel Martino, Nathan Craft, Dom Recchia, Donovan Van Rosauer, Jack Ferguson, Ryder Janeczko, Luke Zook, Like Chrisse and Ben Alvarez.

Riverdale 38, Sandwich 36

Riverdale won the last four matches, the last three of them by pin, to rally past Sandwich in the dual sectional at Newman Central.

Sandwich winners included Jacob Ross (106), Colten Stone (113), Jakob Gruca (126), Cooper Corder (138), Miles Corder (144), Ian Hawkins (150) and Sy Smith (165).

“We’re young. Eleven or 12 of us are freshmen or sophomores so I knew what was going to be a challenge for us,” Sandwich coach Derek Jones said. “I know in a couple years they’re to be pretty dang tough. I’m excited for the future, obviously disappointed today but not in them, but in the result.”