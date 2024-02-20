Oswego resident wins annual Souper Bowl contest

Oswego resident Jerri Lynn Baker, right, receives a first-place soup recipe award from Barb Johnson, Yorkville, in Sons of Norway Polar Star Lodge 5-472's annual Souper Bowl contest Feb. 4. Baker's award was a copy of "The Ultimate Norwegian Cookbook." Johnson later added Baker's name to the contest traveling trophy, a gold-colored soup pot. (Provided by Art Andersen)

OSWEGO - Oswego resident Jerri Lynn Baker’s fish soup recipe won Sons of Norway Polar Star Lodge 5-472′s 2024 Souper Bowl contest Feb. 4.

In an annual contest held in conjunction with the Super Bowl, the cookoff highlighted Polar Star’s monthly membership meeting by Fox Valley Norwegian Americans at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Montgomery.

In honor of her achievement, Baker was awarded a copy of “The Ultimate Norwegian Cookbook” by Barb Johnson, Yorkville, Polar Star culture director. Johnson later added Baker’s name to the contest traveling trophy, a gold-colored soup pot.

In a vote by Polar Star members, Baker’s “Fiskesuppe” won out over seven other contestants. They were Nancy Andersen and Steve Tanda, St. Charles; Carol DeVito, Lombard; Barbara Johnson, Yorkville; Karen Oswald and Diana Raimond, Naperville; and Kelly Welin, Wheaton.

Founded in 1895, Sons of Norway (SON) is a nonprofit organization representing people of Norwegian heritage in the United States and Canada. The organization includes the promotion and preservation of the heritage and culture of Norway and other Nordic countries and to provide life insurance and other financial products to its members.

SON has nearly 400 lodges in the United States, Canada, and Norway. With over 57,000 members, SON is the largest Norwegian organization outside of Norway.

Polar Star Lodge 5-472 meets at 1:30 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 1233 Douglas Ave. in Montgomery.

Prospective members are invited. For more information, call 630-553-7389 or visit polarstarlodge.com/5.html.