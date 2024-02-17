Yorkville Christian wrestler Edwards advances to state championship: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Yorkville Christian senior wrestler Ty Edwards won a 2-1 decision over Antioch’s Edgar Albino in the Class 2A 132-pound semifinal on Friday in Champaign to advance to Saturday’s state championship match.

Edwards, a two-time state runner-up in Class 1A, will wrestle unbeaten Galesburg wrestler Gauge Shipp in Saturday’s final. Shipp won the Class 2A 138-pound championship last year and has not lost a match the last two seasons.

Sandwich’s Cooper Corder and Yorkville’s Jack Ferguson lost semifinal matches on Friday. Corder was pinned by Benton’s Mason Tieffel in 2:49 in the Class 1A 138-pound semifinal, and will compete in wrestlebacks. Ferguson, who earlier Friday won a 7-3 decision over Lane’s Fernando Lopez in the Class 3A 150-pound quarterfinal, lost by sudden victory 8-6 to Barrington’s Rhenzo Augusto in the semifinals and will compete in wrestlebacks.

Others still alive in wrestlebacks include Yorkville’s Ben Alvarez (215), Luke Zook (175), Ryder Janeczko (157) and Luke Chrisse (190), Yorkville Christian’s Aiden Larsen (113) and Sandwich’s Miles Corder (144).

GIRLS BOWLING

State

Oswego East is in fifth place and Oswego ninth after the first day of the state bowling tournament at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford. Oswego East bowled a team total of 5,793 and Oswego a team total of 5,623. Joliet West (6,160) leads the team standings.

Oswego senior Hailey Jourdan is in 10th place individually with a score of 1,269, 117 pins off the lead of Joliet West’s Ella Steinke. Oswego East’s Bella Santeliz is in 21st with a 1,231 total.