Hudson Pointe residential development moving ahead in Oswego

Plans are moving ahead to build more than 200 single-family houses and townhouse units as part of the second phase of the Hudson Pointe development in Oswego.

Oswego Planning and Zoning commissioners have recommended approval of concept plans for Hudson Pointe II, planned for 81.1 acres on the east side of Harvey Road, generally south of Wolfs Crossing Road.

The land, which is currently used for agriculture and is unincorporated, is immediately south of the existing phase of Hudson Pointe. Lennar plans to build 144 single-family houses and 87 townhouse units as part of Hudson Pointe II.

Hudson Pointe Phase I is comprised of 146 single-family houses and an apartment community called Emblem. Phase two of the development would be just south of the existing phase.

Hudson Pointe Phase I is comprised of 146 single-family houses and an apartment community called Emblem. (Eric Schelkopf)

“We think that Hudson Pointe II is a logical and natural extension of Hudson Pointe,” John McFarland, representing the developer, told commissioners at their Feb. 8 meeting.

Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Charlie Pajor asked him why he thought townhouses were an important part of the project.

“Why townhomes as opposed to additional detached single-family?” Pajor asked.

McFarland responded that doing so broadens the housing market.

“These aren’t small townhomes,” he said. “These townhomes are 1,700 to 2,000 square feet. They have two-car garages, three bedrooms and two baths. It just provides a niche for that person that doesn’t want to rent a walk-up apartment but maybe can’t quite yet afford a single-family home but wants to be a homeowner.”

Pajor also asked about what accommodations would be made for guest parking at the townhouses McFarland replied that each townhouse would have a two-car garage as well as two spaces in the driveway.

In addition, there would be some on street parking available as well. The subdivision would have its own homeowners association apart from the homeowners association for Hudson Pointe Phase I.

Concept plans show a multi-use trail from Harvey Road to a three-acre park site in the northeast corner of the subject property. The park site in Hudson Pointe II is directly adjacent to a 3-acre park in Hudson Pointe Phase I.

Staff has recommended connecting the trail system within the two parks, pending input from the Oswegoland Park District.

The townhouses would not be offered for rent. However, an owner could decide to rent out a townhouse.

“If somebody wants to rent their place out, they could,” McFarland said.

He said houses in Hudson Pointe Phase I have been selling at a steady pace.

“We have consistent sales,” McFarland said. “Even through the construction of Wolfs Crossing last construction season, we continue to have steady sales. We are very happy for it. We wouldn’t be here tonight if it wasn’t successful for us.”

Building wise, that development is about 50% complete, he said.

“Probably a year from now, we’ll be close to 100% complete,” McFarland said.

The land is designated in the village’s Comprehensive Plan as single-family residential with densities of two to three acres.

“The proposed use and proposed density (2.85 units per acre) is consistent with the Comprehensive Plan,” village planner Rachel Riemenschneider told commissioners.

The proposed development is adjacent to the future Wikaduke Trail, the planned north-south roadway connecting Will, Kane, DuPage and Kendall counties.

“While the proposed development has been designed with this future roadway in mind, this section of the Wikaduke Trail would not be constructed as part of this development,” she said.