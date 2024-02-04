Letter: Learn respect

To the Editor:

Back in the late 1700s when our Constitution was being written, the founding fathers had a different idea of what “Freedom of Speech” meant. It meant one had the right to express his thoughts without fear of being imprisoned by what was said.

They did not mean one has the right to bully, intimidate, lie, cuss, use vulgarities and threaten others by mouth or in print.

I think someone we all know did not pay attention in his history classes or Sunday school, if he even attended. It’s never too late to learn respect.

George Hayner

Montgomery