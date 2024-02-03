On campus: Area students earn degrees and honors

Samuel Clough of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from the University of Iowa at the close of the 2023 fall semester.

*****

Local students were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester at the University of Kentucky including Samuel Tholen of Bristol; Samantha Wade of Montgomery; Oswego residents Riley Anderson, Grace Dillon, Kyle McGreevy, Kaitlyn Penzone, Michael Penzone, Lauren Russell, Kari Stogentin, Elle Tweedy and Carsyn Whisenant; Joshua Larsen of Plano; Yorkville residents Ryan Boyd and Cannon Shields.

*****

Kennedy Grosklaus of Oswego and Grace Robinette of Yorkville have been named to the fall 2023 dean’s list at Missouri State University.

*****

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to Ava Glenn of Montgomery and Katey Harris and Selah Smith of Oswego who were named to the fall 2023 dean’s list.

*****

Local students named to the Carthage College Fall 2023 Dean’s List include Montgomery residents Allison Neitzel, Ezra Falche and Toni Powers; Oswego residents Brady Reiseck, Mia Baaske and A.J. Johnson; and Yorkville residents Erin Moore and Taylor Miller.

*****

Yorkville residents Jacob DeVol and Chase Evans were named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University for Fall 2023.

*****

Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2023 Dean’s List. Local students earning this honor include:

Montgomery--Jillian Anderson, Everett Duffy, Evelin Frias, Anela Gomes, Hamelynn Harzman, Colby Nance, Hailey Negley, Matthew Schuman, Miguel Soto, Colten Stevens, Kyle Stevens;

Oswego--Lexie Benavides, Samuel Bolander, Erik Dralle, Kennedy Frazier, Corinne Guist, Blake Hamblin, Zachary Harpley, Jessica Jaeckel, Jaclyn Kowall, Colby Lee, Chad Martin, Troy McClernon, Abhi Mehta, Sarah Novy, Caroline Pane, Shivansh Patel, William Pavlick, Matthew Remus, Rachel Scaliatine, Margaret Schiltz, Ryan Schiltz, Maxwell Schwertley, Gabriella Stockey, Macy Sutton;

Plano--Patrick Etheridge;

Yorkville--Matthew Bivens, Nicholas Bivens, Dillan Black, Cael Cosgrove, Julia Czepiel, Tim De Wit, Gianna Diverde, Aaron Grochowski, Ryan Jaskowski, Blake Kersting, Tyler Laurich, Kyle McCurdy, Layla Montalvo, Spencer Price, Abigail Sledden, Jack Stillmunkes, Caroline Walton, Ethan Williams, Aaron M. Wynn.

*****

Undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the president’s list for the 2023 fall semester include Emma Marquardt, Ryan York and Ethan Weires of Oswego; Robert Barnes and Madison Scheel of Montgomery; and Arthur Wynn of Yorkville.

*****

Undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean’s list for the 2023 fall semester include:

Oswego--Emma Marquardt, Jonathan Luman, Ryan York, Rebecca Anderson, Lyndsey Carter, Elijah Dail, Amanda Darling, Joseph Lagman, Chloe Noonan, Ethan Weires;

Yorkville--Mackenzie Phillips, Enrique Alvarez, Arielle Cafi, Jaxon Habada, Arthur Wynn, Logan Hanson;

Montgomery--Robert Barnes, Madison Scheel;

Sandwich--Jack Theurer.

*****

Cayla Hardesty of Yorkville was named to the fall semester Dean’s List at Michigan State in the Lymans Brigg College for Neuroscience.

*****

Liam McGovern of Yorkville has made the dean’s list for his first semester at Michigan Technological University.

*****

Shaye Smith of Oswego and Grace Stevenson of Plano were appointed to the Fall Semester 2023 Academic Dean’s List at the University of Dubuque.

*****

Angelina Lee of Oswego and Ava Fichtel of Yorkville were named to the University of Mississippi’s Fall 2023 Honor Roll lists.

*****