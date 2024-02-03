Letter: Do something constructive

To the Editor:

Illinois, already well known throughout the country as a corrupt, Democrats-only state, now they have to embarrass themselves once again. Pritzker and the Democrat-controlled legislation is meeting to discuss keeping Trump off the primary ballot.

Come on people, not only is this a waste of time, it’s stupid. Democrats cry that Trump is a threat to democracy. This ballot consideration is the real threat to our democracy. Boys, stop wasting time. Try to solve real problems in this state: insane pension problems, crime, immigration problems and other items that impact citizenry in bigger ways, like our sales and has taxes. Please do something constructive for a change.

Don Lass

Oswego