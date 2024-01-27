On campus: Kendall area students earn fall honors, degrees

Teaghen Amwoza of Yorkville was named to the Winona State University Dean’s List for fall semester 2023.

Yorkville residents Dylan Middendorf and Mia Boule ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for the fall 2023 semester at Miami University and have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2023 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence. Local students honored include Trevor Nolan and Dan Weingart of Yorkville, Marissa Rodriguez of Montgomery and Caitlyn Ahlquist of Oswego

Loras College has announced the names of local students who achieved Dean’s List status for the 2023 fall semester. Students listed include Oswego residents Liam Bochenski, Kevin Franks and Eliana Malatt and Yorkville resident Lauren Silva.

Nicole Hoyer of Montgomery and Shannon Smith of Plano made the Dean’s List at Monmouth College for the Fall 2023 semester.

Springfield College has named Evan Reichert from Oswego to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2023 fall semester.

Alexander Ponx of Oswego earned Dean’s List recognition for the fall 2023 semester at Trine University.

Sophia Cousins of Montgomery and Maureen Zywicki of Oswego have been named to the Saint Mary’s College Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester.

Edgar Barrientos of Montgomery was placed on the Dean’s List at Greenville University for the fall 2023 semester.

Local students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in December. Included among the graduates were:

Montgomery: Sandra Asante, Bachelor of Science, Nursing; Ashley Barry, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Studies; Claudia Leiva, Master of Science in Education, Special Education - Learning Behavior Specialist; Diana Leon, Master of Business Admin, Business Administration MBA; Freda Ohene-Asah, Bachelor of Science, Nursing; Oluwaseyi Olanbiwonnu, Master of Business Admin, Business Administration MBA; Caleb Patsch, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science - Enterprise Software; Jennifer Ruegsegger, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology

Oswego: Chad Aufdenberg, Master of Science, Electrical Engineering; Luis Cano, Master of Science, Nutrition and Dietetics; Jabari Cox, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science - Enterprise Software; Jacob Goddard, Bachelor of Science in Educ, Physical Education; Zunair Khan, Bachelor of Science, Management - Leadership and Management; Jessica Minert, Bachelor of Science, Nursing; Elsa Orellana, Bachelor of Science, Industrial & Systems Engineering; David Petrovski, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science - Computational Software; Erik Rodriguez, Master of Science, Management and Information Systems; Britney Sennes, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Phillip Tomich, Master of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Amy Walters, Master of Science in Education, Special Education - Advanced Special Education Practices

Plano: Izaiah Avila, Bachelor of Science in Educ, Physical Education; Kelly Furr, Master of Science, Nutrition and Dietetics; Michelle Murray, Master of Science, ISYE-Engineering Management; Christopher Troyer, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science - Software Development

Yorkville: Yassie Hejri, Bachelor of Science, Nursing; Alphonse Mbinkar, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science - Software Development; Nathan Schweisthal, Bachelor of Science, Sport Management; Julie Wulff, Master of Science in Education, Instructional Technology

