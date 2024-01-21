January 21, 2024
Waubonsee will offer free tax services to community

By Shaw Local News Network
Waubonsee Community College

Waubonsee Community College (photo provided by Waubonsee Community College)

Waubonsee Community College, in partnership with Ladder Up, will offer free tax services at the college’s Aurora Downtown Campus, 18 S. River St. This service, available on a walk-in basis, is offered to households earning up to $64,000 or individuals earning up to $32,000 annually.

The sessions will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Jan. 27 through April 13. At these sessions, a trained volunteer tax preparer will prepare and electronically file federal and state income tax returns at no cost.

To check eligibility requirements and for a list of what documents to bring, visit goladderup.org.

Waubonsee is part of a network of 13 locations led by Ladder Up that provides tax assistance to help clients secure the opportunities they need to move up the economic ladder.