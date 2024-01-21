On campus: Kendall County area students earn fall honors

Olivet Nazarene University recently announced its Fall 2023 Dean’s List. Local students named include Addison Adams of Montgomery; Emma Beste, Danielle Johnson and Jonathan Rimington of Oswego; Haley Duncan, Adam Hartford and Elijah Hartford of Yorkville; and Isabella LoChirco of Plano.

Local students were named to Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester including Megan Scott of Yorkville, Zoe Precup of Oswego and Hannah Jordan of Yorkville.

Heather Marz of Montgomery along with Yorkville residents Trista Anderson, Anna Burson, Hannah Schafermeyer and Tess Wadsworth were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2023-2024 academic year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Bridget O’Toole of Oswego has been named to the 2023 fall semester dean’s list at St. Norbert College.

Hofstra University congratulates Anne Holstein of Montgomery and Mark Melton of Oswego who were named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List for their outstanding academic achievement.

Northern Illinois University recently announced its fall 2023 Dean’s List students. Local students honored include:

Bristol--Zoey Rocen

Montgomery--Ashley Barry, Katelyn Beaudette, Jovani Castillo, Carter Cross, Amber Dasenbrock, Bianca Estrada, Dylan LaVigne, Caleb Patsch, Zachary Poetsch, Erik Schaefer, Mark Schaefer, Bri Smith, Ryan Solfisburg, Jack Taylor

Newark--Steven Bullington

Oswego--Cole Boni, Brianna Boyd, Janae Brown, Isaac Cejas, Grace Doyle, James Ferguson, Ethan Fukutake, Jack Hugunin, Naomi Kelly, Noah Kocsis, Jersey Lefaver, Kenyon Lewis, Emily Lieser, Matthew Lilagan, Angie Morgano, Kush Patel, Sara Petrovska, David Petrovski, Gio Salazar, Lauren Shea, Kathy Valdez, Bri Watson, Crystal Wong

Plano--Alexander Cadena, Yalitza Chavez, Rose Claahsen, Julissa Garcia, Noelle Holdiman, Aleena Kallan, Makayla Kies, Jennifer Lopez, Aaliyah McClead, Josh Schneider, Jason Zhao

Yorkville--Mariah Bagan, Jacklyn Baird, Ethan Beck, Shannon Burke, Andrew Dobson, Tristan Lara, Alyssa Navarro, Hogan Schmitt, Cayla Shovels

Yorkville residents Dylan Middendorf and Mia Boule ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division at Miami University for the fall 2023 semester and have been named to the President’s List recognizing academic excellence.

Trevor Nolan and Dan Weingart of Yorkville along with Marissa Rodriguez of Montgomery and Caitlyn Ahlquist of Oswego ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within each division at Miami University for for the fall semester 2023 and have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

South Dakota State University announce that Nicole Greyer of Yorkville has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester.

Elle Tweedy of Oswego qualified for the Fall 2023 College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky.

Coe College is recognizing its highest performing students as members of the Fall 2023 Dean’s List, including Alan Goodyear of Plano.

Kaitlyn Schofield of Newark has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2023 semester at University of the Cumberlands.

The University of Tennessee at Martin named Brooke T. Kala of Oswego and Shae M. Clever of Sandwich to the Fall 2023 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls.

Jalyn Jennifer VanGundy of Yorkville was included on the Fall 2023 Dean’s List at Central Methodist University.

Bryce Wasik of Yorkville earned Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and Health from Iowa State University this fall.

