Waubonsee Foundation Scholarship application now open

The Waubonsee Foundation Scholarship Application for the 2024-2025 academic year is now open. By completing one online application, eligible applicants will be considered for more than 160 scholarships, many with multiple awards ranging from $250 to $3,500.

During the 2023-24 academic year, the Waubonsee Community College Foundation awarded 364 scholarship awards totaling almost $363,000.

To maximize one’s chance of receiving an award for the 2024-25 academic year, applications and supporting materials should be received by the Feb. 5 priority deadline. The final deadline for all scholarship applications is May 13. For more information and to apply, visit waubonsee.edu/foundationscholarships.

Questions about the Foundation scholarship program should be directed to the Development Office at foundation@waubonsee.edu or 630-466-2316.