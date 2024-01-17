Waubonsee’s QuickPath Degree Program application now open

Waubonsee’s QuickPath Degree Program, launched in 2016, allows eligible students to earn an associate degree within a year. The program offers a combination of both online instruction and in-person meetings, making it a convenient choice for students who need flexibility while studying.

There will be an information session at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25, and Thursday, Feb. 1 via Zoom. These virtual sessions are free and open to the public.

Last summer, the QuickPath Degree Program celebrated the graduation of QuickPath alumni hailing from Oswego, Batavia, East Aurora and West Aurora high schools. Seventy-six percent of Waubonsee’s QuickPath students graduated within a year, which is a testament to the program’s effectiveness and efficiency. To ensure students succeed in the accelerated program, each student is assigned to an advisor and an academic coach. Students need to maintain a 2.0 cumulative grade point average throughout the program.

“Since the students are in this cohort model, they work very closely together,” Academic Support Manager. Dr. Chassie Sherretz said in a news release. “I determine from the group of students that we receive each year what kind of services they would need, which has helped many students; they come back at the end so grateful.”

The deadline to apply for Waubonsee’s QuickPath Degree Program for the 2024-2025 academic year is Feb. 5. To learn more and RSVP for a virtual information session, visit waubonsee.edu/QuickPath.