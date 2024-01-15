Yorkville School District 115 admits failure to prepare for e-learning days

Yorkville School District 115 will continue to use emergency days when weather doesn’t allow for in-person learning until an approved e-learning plan is on file with the Illinois State Board of Education. (Shaw Media file photo)

Yorkville School District 115 sent a message to parents on Sunday acknowledging a lack of preparedness with its distance learning plan for students during weather emergency days.

“We learned after the school day on Thursday, January 11 that we were unable to implement E-Learning as planned,” according to the message.

The message from the District indicated that the District currently does not have an “active, approved E-Learning Plan filed with the Illinois State Board of Education.”

The District announced a tentative date and time for a public hearing to reach a resolution to “approve/renew” e-learning at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, at 800 Game Farm Road.

According to the message, the District will continue to use emergency days when weather doesn’t allow for in-person learning until an approved e-learning plan is on file with the Illinois State Board of Education.

Below is the full text of the message sent from Yorkville School District 115:

“Dear Yorkville CUSD 115 Families,

“This communication is intended to share further explanation of the district’s E-Learning renewal process, acknowledge the preparedness and efforts of our teachers and school leaders, and outline next steps. As district leadership monitored the evolving weather conditions this week, staff was directed to be prepared for E-Learning should additional emergency days be needed. Plan refinements reflecting the district’s transition to Google Meet, the addition of the Yorkville Transition Program, and the flexibility in the time balance with students were also communicated. At that time, we believed we had an active, approved E-Learning Plan filed with the Illinois State Board of Education.

“Plans are approved for a three-year term, following a process that includes a public hearing, stakeholder notifications, Board of Education approval, and verification by the local regional office of education. Upon further review, we recognized that the district’s initial E-Learning plan was approved on December 14, 2020. We were hopeful for a resolution that would allow us continued use of E-Learning during the renewal process and continued preparing for that. We learned after the school day on Thursday, January 11 that we were unable to implement E-Learning as planned.

“We genuinely apologize for any stress and other effects this situation has imposed on our district’s staff and families. We are grateful for the dedication and efforts of our staff and school leaders and are committed to moving forward in a positive direction.

“Please note the following steps forward:

The district has tentatively scheduled a public hearing for a resolution to approve/renew E-Learning for Monday, January 29 at 6 p.m. at 800 Game Farm Road. Formal notice of the public hearing is required to be published ten days in advance in a local publication. Pending approval, E-Learning could be used for subsequent school closures.

for Monday, January 29 at 6 p.m. at 800 Game Farm Road. Formal notice of the public hearing is required to be published ten days in advance in a local publication. Pending approval, E-Learning could be used for subsequent school closures. The school calendar will be formally amended through future Board of Education action to add emergency days used prior to E-Learning approval.

will be formally amended through future Board of Education action to add emergency days used prior to E-Learning approval. In consideration of the forthcoming end of semester, District 115 will adjust the first semester end date from Friday, January 19 to Friday, January 26. The report card release date will be adjusted to reflect the change in semester. Make-up days from the school closures will be added on to the 3rd and 4th quarter and will be reflected on the calendar revision and posted to the District website.

“District 115 will continue to monitor the changing weather conditions. If the weather does not allow for schools to be open, District 115 will continue to use emergency days until an approved E-Learning plan is on file with the Illinois State Board of Education.

“Thank you again for your understanding and support.”