Southbury Elementary School in Oswego to get new principal

Southbury assistant principal Jill Decker has been named as the new principal of the school. (Photo provided by Oswego SD 308)

Southbury Elementary School in Oswego will be getting another principal following the resignation of Garrett Lefferson, who started at the school just before the start of the school year.

Lefferson resigned from his position on Dec. 15 after being principal at the school since July 2023. Southbury assistant principal Jill Decker has been named as the new principal.

At the Jan. 8 Oswego SD308 School Board meeting, board members approved a one-year contract for Decker. She will see her annual salary increase from $76,000 to $105,000.

Her salary will be prorated because of the Jan. 9 start date as the new principal. At the meeting, board members also approved a separation agreement with Lefferson.