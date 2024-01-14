On campus: Local students earn fall semester honors

Oswego residents Caley Layman and Tessa Melton achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Fall 2023 semester.

*****

Clarke University announced that Michael Pettke of Oswego earned a spot on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester.

*****

Local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin including: Montgomery residents Keiran Bard, Carenna Blackwell, Erin Kill, Delaney Matson and Breanna McMenamin; Oswego residents Mikayla Allen, Bridget Moran, Ally Pavlich and Julia Torres; and Yorkville resident Caroline Schweikert.

*****

Local students earned a spot on the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for the 2023 fall semester. Students named include: Montgomery residents Saira Arias, Skyllar Greenslade and Mary Victory; Sandwich residents Ashlyn Clancy and Josh Heiman; Yorkville residents Michael Hilker and Mitchell Mccarty; and Oswego residents Monica Houseright, Jaime Rasmussen, Jarek Slavin, Lauren Walker and Maddie Wolcott.

*****

Nicolas Cerrato of Oswego has been named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Emory & Henry College.

*****

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates local students on being named to the Fall 2023 President’s List. Students honored include Oswego residents Sameeha Pathan and Kylie Roehl; Plano residents Adam Rozborski and Catherine Perry; and Yorkville residents Catherine Hix, Boluwatife Shobanjo, Irene Basa and Michael Denando.

*****

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates local students on being named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List. Students honored include David Dadamo of Oswego and Kelly Binns of Yorkville.

*****

Yorkville residents Natalie Ferrer and Sara Klemm were named to the Chancellor’s List at Western Carolina University for Fall 2023.

*****

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored students for attaining high grade point averages during the fall semester of the 2023-2024 academic year. Undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.

Students who received honors include: Caitlin Hartsell of Montgomery, Honors; Gracelyn Wood of Newark, Highest Honors; Beckett McGraw of Oswego, Honors; Ryan Yakesh of Oswego, Honors; Kaitlyn Roberts of Yorkville, Highest Honors.

*****