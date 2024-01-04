Waubonsee earns Tree Campus recognition for 13th consecutive year

For the 13th consecutive year, Waubonsee Community College has achieved national recognition as a Tree Campus Higher Education institution. The Tree Campus Higher Education is a program established in 2008 by the Arbor Day Foundation that honors colleges and universities for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservation.

To obtain this distinction, Waubonsee Community College met the five core standards for effective campus forest management, including the establishment of a tree advisory committee, evidence of a campus tree care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for its campus tree program, an Arbor Day observance and the sponsorship of student service-learning projects.

The college is committed to promoting sustainability and improving the environment. Receiving the Tree Campus Higher Education recognition is evidence of this commitment.